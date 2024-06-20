Army husband accused of shooting wife heads to court

Durban — The murder trial of a SANDF reservist who shot his wife once in the head, four times in the neck, and once in the body, will be heard next month in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Tania Msane-Zungu, in their Pinetown home while his two sons, aged 11 and 15, and their grandmother Gwen Msane were in the house.

After the shooting, he fled and handed himself to the police two days later. Msane-Zungu who was killed in January, was shot six times and had bullet wounds to her chest and neck. Zungu appeared on Tuesday in the district court where his matter was transferred to the regional court for trial.

He is charged with murder under the Domestic Violence Act, which the State alleges was premeditated. Zungu had previously abandoned bail and then at his last appearance in March, made an about-turn, indicating that he wanted to apply for bail. The couple were reportedly married for more than 10 years and renewed their vows last year.

It’s alleged that Zungu found out that Msane-Zungu was allegedly cheating on him with someone close to him. That might have been one of the reasons that Zungu decided to kill her. He is in custody after having been refused bail earlier last month.

During his bail application chilling details of the shooting were revealed by the investigating officer. In his bail affidavit, the officer said the mother-in-law had noticed that on the morning of the shooting, the accused had changed his routine before leaving for work. She heard the deceased scream, “Mom Mom, Lwanda is hitting me”.

The mother-in-law said when they got to the bedroom, Zungu was standing on the bed and began firing several shots at his wife while she was lying on the bed. They fled to a neighbour, and when they went outside again, another neighbour told them the accused had walked down the road with blood on his clothes. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.