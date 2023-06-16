Arrest of four suspects linked to Pietermaritzburg mass murder hailed

Durban — Police have been hailed following the arrests of four suspects linked to the brutal killings of 13 people at Taylor’s Halt, Pietermaritzburg. In May, eight men were burnt to death inside an RDP house. Others died of their injuries in hospital. Another body was discovered in the bushes a short distance from the crime scene.

Acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Siboniso Duma, welcomed the breakthrough in the investigations and applauded the “excellent” work done by law enforcement. Duma said: “The Special Investigations Unit has displayed the utmost professionalism and due diligence, and has successfully apprehended those responsible for this dastardly deed. “Our integrated approach to crime detection and prevention is yielding the desired results. We assure our communities that police and community crime-fighting structures are creating a safer KZN for all our people.”

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the matter was escalated to the Murder and Robbery Unit under the Serious Violent Crime Unit, who “hit the ground running”. “Immaculate investigations isolated the suspected murderers, and the police pounced on them on Tuesday, June 13. Investigations are continuing with the investigating team not ruling out the possibility of more arrests. “The four suspects, whose ages have not been confirmed as yet, will be presented before court soon,” said Netshiunda.