Articulate Africa conference to boost creative arts in Durban

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality’s flagship Literary and Art fair is back for the seventh time this year. The two-day event kicked off at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) aimed to empower the creative industry on Thursday.

The programme, which ends today (Friday). will showcase a series of the best local talent in literature, art, craft, design, film, music, and many more. Articulate Africa 2024 officially opened with a creative element that featured an art exhibition, followed by a book launch of the compilation of stories from various creatives in the City. According to eThekwini municipality, the programme aimed to also develop the economic and creative potential of residents and it features exciting packages such as an Art and Book Fair, a Mental Health Seminar, Articulate Africa Book Launch, Women in Sport master class, Arts and Culture Master class, Authors in Conversation on human interest topics, live music and many more.

Through Articulate Africa, the City will promote and celebrate Durban’s diverse literary heritage. The intention was to connect marvellous creatives with audiences and buyers, while generating opportunities to interact and drive continued engagement on a local and national scale. Speaking at the programme, Dr Gcina Mhlophe also said she was proud of being part of UNESCO as a City that celebrates literature, and that events means that writers should work harder in their literature. She also encouraged writers to write in their language with pride and she has also introduced her book in Braille. “This event is important for the young and old who will exchange ideas and learn from each other as one is never too old to learn,” said Mhlophe.

The renowned storyteller was also a guest speaker for day one along with author Mntomuhle Mcambi who said the selection of the writers was from a pool of writers who submitted their work and the best work was chosen. He also encouraged the municipality to make such selection processes longer than a couple of days to increase the chances of more good writers being chosen. He said that 20 authors were chosen and they included indigenous language writers. It was, he said, important to encourage writers to write in their own languages. There was success to be had in doing so and this had been proven in many international countries.