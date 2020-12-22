As new Covid-19 strain is found and cases spike, many minibus taxi drivers and passengers still not wearing masks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE day after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and announced stricter lockdown level 1 restrictions, a minibus taxi passenger was video-recorded with his mask blowing in the wind while he held it between his thumb and index finger. Another commuter’s mask could be seen under her chin. The taxi was travelling from the Pavilion Shopping Centre to the Durban city centre. The Sydenham/Brickfield Taxi Association was one of the taxi associations to which commuters complained about drivers and passengers flouting regulations by not wearing their masks. At the start of November, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal said they were aware of such complaints and had plans to address them. Santaco KZN office manager Sifiso Shangase said even though they had created awareness of the pandemic and educated drivers and commuters about it, they continued to flout the regulation on wearing masks.

“The first thing we did was encourage the people behind Hlokomela (safety campaign) to ensure that drivers and commuters wore face masks,” said Shangase.

He said on Monday he drove a Hlokomela-branded vehicle and people who were not wearing masks in taxis he came across put them on.

“They see the car and then they wear their masks; when they turn the corner, they take the masks off,” he said.

He said even though this was what both drivers and passengers were doing, they would continue to do everything in their power to make sure sure people in taxis wore masks.

Shangase as part of the safety campaign they checked whether vehicles were roadworthy, and whether drivers were providing commuters with hand sanitiser. If there was no sanitiser in a taxi they provided it, and commuters without masks were given them.

On the Day of Reconciliation, a Sydenham taxi commuter wrote on Facebook that the chairperson of a taxi association was not enforcing mask-wearing in taxis. In a taxi she travelled in the driver and most of the commuters had not worn masks - only four commuters had worn them. When she asked the driver about the non-wearing of masks, she was “shot down”.

Sydenham/Brickfield Taxi Association treasurer Vilesh Debba said they had been on the road, trying to get drivers to wear masks. He said most drivers were complying with the regulation but a few were not.

“That is why we put out a notice to all of our drivers, that even if a passenger is not wearing a mask, or the driver, the driver will be fined (R500),” said Debba.

He said even a few months ago they had put up signs saying “no mask, no entry”, but drivers had been allowing commuters to enter taxis without masks.

“What we are finding now is that some of the commuters are fighting with drivers - about why they are not wearing masks. That is becoming more of a problem than getting the drivers to wear masks,” said Debba.

Daily News