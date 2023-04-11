Baby boy left without a mother after N3 crash

Durban — A baby boy was left without mother-less after a massive N3 crash on Monday afternoon. That was according to Councillor Kate Janse van Rensburg of Ward 6 in the uMngeni Local Municipality.

Janse van Rensburg wrote about what she witnessed at the Hilton Town Hall, which was made available as a resting place for any of the N3 motorists who were affected. “I sit in the quiet of the Hilton Town Hall, trying to comprehend the devastation of what has happened, the loss of lives, the trauma of the survivors, a new baby that lost its mom today (Monday)!” Janse van Rensburg said. She said the boy had turned three months old over the weekend.

He was travelling with his mother, grandmother, aunt and other relatives when tragedy struck. People dropped off blankets, food, water, tea, coffee, milk, baby nappies, soap, toothpaste and everything else they could think of. Picture: Hilton Buddies She said while people woke to the reality of the nightmare the next morning, she sat with gratitude to every single person, business, road official, security group personnel, citizen, and civic group that stepped up to show the real meaning of Ubuntu on Monday. “It is hard to comprehend the amount of love that the uMngeni and abroad community has for complete strangers! Blankets, food, tea, coffee, sanitary wear, toiletries, and baby needs. Amongst the chaos and loss of today, there is hope, hope for humanity, hope for our country,” Janse van Rensburg said.

"Sending love and strength to all victims and families of those that didn't see the end of today (Monday). May they rest in peace." Community organisation, Hilton Buddies, expressed gratitude to the residents of Hilton. "Thank you to every single one who dropped off blankets, food, water, tea, coffee, milk, baby nappies, soap, toothpaste and everything in between. We live in one incredible community who stand together in a time of need," Hilton Buddies said.

While St Michael's Ambulance Service said: “Wow, what a crazy night! Another opportunity for the human race to prove that people are so special. Thank you, Midlands community.” On Monday evening, Mayor Chris Pappas availed the Hilton Town Hall to any motorists on the N3 that required a place to stay or rest. Pappas said that mattresses and blankets would be provided, as well as a hot meal.

Any residents able to assist were urged to contact Councillor Pam Passmoor of Ward 7 and Kate Janse van Rensburg of Ward 6. The uMngeni Local Municipality availed the Hilton Town Hall for N3 motorists needing a place to stay or rest. Picture: Kate Janse van Rensburg. The 41-car pile-up - 22 light motor vehicles, eight minibus taxis and five trucks - resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to many others. According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, all is in order on KZN roads for now. However, the trucker's lane is closed at Peter Brown Drive on the northbound due to a diesel spill, and two lanes are operational.