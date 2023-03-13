Baby found abandoned under a tree in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — Paramedics treated a baby found abandoned under a tree in northern KwaZulu-Natal. KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) spokesperson Chantell Botha said that on Sunday afternoon, KZPA responded to a call from a towing service that found an abandoned baby under a tree in the Empangeni area.

“Paramedics assessed and treated the baby for exposure. The baby was transported to a hospital for further treatment,” Botha said. Meanwhile, the SAPS said Chatsworth police are appealing to community members to assist in the search for a 2-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped from his home in Welbedacht West on Saturday, March 11. “It is reported that armed suspects entered a home and robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled the scene,” police said.

Police said that anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Mthembu at 082 567 4188, or alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted by using the My SAPS app. Reacting to the kidnapping, Sinone Munisamy said: “Lord Jesus, I pray that this child is found safe and returned to the parents. Please have mercy, oh Lord.” Anthea Jen said: “Praying that the baby is returned safely.”

Sumaya Hamid said: “Why take a baby ya Allah return this child safely to the parents. We pray that the baby is safely returned ... Ameen.” Shamine Naicker said it was so sad and she prayed the baby was found safe. Sandra Govender said she hoped and prayed the baby would be found too.