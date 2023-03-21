Bail for eThekwini guard and others alleged to impersonate cops expected in court

Durban — The bail application for the eThekwini protection officer and two security guards who were allegedly found with various police gear and charged with impersonating police officers was expected to get under way in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The three were to be linked to other cases where police uniform was used in the commission of crimes.

The accused Zamani Dumsani Cele, a protection officer for a councillor and employed by the eThekwini Municipality (SMU Dept) as well as security guards Mnqobi Nxumalo and Stanley Cabonga Zungu with Mvula Security so far face a charge of being found in possession of suspected stolen property. The State intends on opposing the accused’s bail application, and the investigating officer in the matter is expected to take the stand and lead evidence. On the day of their arrest in Dassenhoek, it is alleged that five occupants of a white Hilux double cab with no registration plates, clad in police jackets, went to a house and fired a single shot.

Community members who had noticed the suspicious car in the area two days before gave chase as two of the alleged assailants fled on foot while the others made their getaway in the vehicle. Police managed to intercept the getaway car, believed to be a municipal vehicle after they were contacted. Cele who was off-duty at the time was found with a gun on him and is alleged to have been driving the car, in which police recovered three car registration plates, two pairs of handcuffs, three SAPS reflective vests and a bulletproof vest bag, a SAPS tracksuit jacket with an emblem on it, three SAPS caps, two pistol holsters and an SAPS raincoat with an emblem on it.