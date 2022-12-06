Bail for third man suspected of being linked to Savannah Park mass shooting

Durban — A third accused who was added in the murder case of another accused who was suspected to be linked to a mass shooting was granted R10 000 bail in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The 29-year-old security guard is charged with two others, already out on R20 000 bail, for the murder of Siphamandla Hadebe, 24, who was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight in full view of about 18 people in Wyebank five days after being released on R8 000 bail.

Hadebe and his co-accused, Njabulo Mchunu, 31, and Comfort Ngubo, 22, were granted bail on August 16 charged with possession of a firearm without a licence as well as ammunition. The trio were said to have been linked to the mass shooting in Savannah Park. On the day of the alleged shooting, gunmen opened fire at Siqhopholozi tuck shop, killing tuck shop owner Bhekumuzi Mzobe, his nephews Siboniso Mzobe and Sanele Khenisa, as well as Phumlani Mpithimpithi, Sphamandla Shezi and Siyakudumisa Mtshengu. A seventh person died later in hospital. The trio charged with Hadebe's murder, their attorney, State prosecutor and the presiding magistrate will not be named for safety reasons.

This is compounded by the fact that there was an attempt on the two men’s lives last month while they were outside the Pinetown police station. The alleged attempt saw the men having to come to court ahead of their adjournment date to deal with bail conditions nine days after they were granted bail. One person died in the alleged attempt near a Pinetown high school.

On Friday, the third accused was granted bail with conditions. During his bail bid it was said that the accused had handed himself over to his nearest police station. Investigating officer Warrant Officer Jabulani Mtolo, through an affidavit told the court that the third accused like the other two faced a murder and attempted murder charge. “The witnesses are living in fear as they were attacked in their own home. There are two outstanding suspects whose whereabouts are unknown, but they are known to the applicant (the third accused). Firearms used in the commission of this alleged offence were not recovered, thus I fear that should the applicant be released on bail he might have access to the said firearms and continue to commit other offences.

“I fear for the life of the applicant that he might be in danger if released on bail as an attempt to kill was made on the other accused after they were released on bail,” said the officer attached to the KZN Organised Crime Unit in opposing of bail. The man’s defence presented to the court affidavits from two people providing an alibi for the third accused, where both said they had been with the accused until the afternoon of August 21 when Hadebe was killed. Further, the employer of the third accused in an affidavit questioned why the man had not been arrested in September as police had been to his place of employment where he was present and willing to assist.

“I have also been informed that there was a beanie found at the crime scene with my company logo on it and that it is apparently the applicant’s.” He alleged that prior to the third applicant’s arrest three police officers had been at his office and on leaving took a company beanie. “I am asking myself was this planned by them to set up an innocent young man?”