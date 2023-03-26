Bailer partially disassembled to free farm employee who had his arm stuck

Durban — A bailer had to be partially disassembled after a farmworker got his arm caught in it on Saturday afternoon. Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) spokesperson Kate Bodmann said at 4.50pm, UEMS was called out to Himeville, at the foot of the Southern Drakensberg, by a local farmer for an employee who had his arm stuck in a bailer.

“On arrival, Underberg EMS crews found a male in his early fifties mechanically entrapped by his arm in a bailer,” Bodmann said. She said reports from the scene indicated that the man was manually feeding hay into the bailer when his arm was caught in between two of the rollers inside the machine. She said on assessment, the patient was severely entrapped and the bailer had to be partially disassembled to free the man.

“Once freed, the gentleman was found to have sustained serious injuries to his left arm. He was stabilised by UEMS paramedics before being transported to a hospital for further specialised care,” Bodmann said. She also thanked R Acutt for assisting in dissembling the bailer and wished the patient a speedy recovery. Reports from the scene indicate that the man was manually feeding hay into the bailer when his arm was caught in between two of the rollers inside the machine. Picture: Underberg Emergency Medical Services Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last year, a farm employee was killed by the tractor he was driving.

At the time, Reaction Unit South Africa reported that a farm employee was killed after he was ejected from a tractor and crushed under the rear wheel while travelling on an unpaved road off Walter Reid Road in Maidstone. Spokesperson, Prem Balram, said when Rusa arrived on the scene, the service found other emergency services already in attendance. “The body of the deceased was located under the rear tyre of a tractor. Firefighters lifted the tractor with the use of a pneumatic bag and removed the deceased,” Balram said.