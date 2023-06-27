Bakkie theft sets SPCA Amanzimtoti back

Durban — The theft of an SPCA Amanzimtoti bakkie has set the animal welfare organisation back.
On Friday, SPCA Amanzimtoti said that it was not a good start to the weekend for the SPCA.
The organisation said that their vehicle was stolen from Berrio Park on Friday at 2.55am.
“It was recovered in Mariannhill badly damaged. It was stripped of the canopy, animal cages and damage to the computer box,” the SPCA said.
“This incident has really set us back yet again, and we now ask the public to please bear with us when it comes to attending to emergencies etc. with only one vehicle at our disposal.
“Devastated doesn’t begin to express how we all feel today (Friday),” the SPCA said.
The SPCA expressed its gratitude to Car Track for their prompt response and for recovering the vehicle. The organisation also thanked Car Track’s Mariah Mofokeng for keeping them up to date.
Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Amanzimtoti police are investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle following an incident where a vehicle was stolen on June 23, 2023, at Berrio Avenue, Illovo Glen.
“It is alleged that the vehicle was securely parked when the suspects stole it,” Ngcobo said.
Meanwhile, the latest Vehicle Crime Index from Tracker indicates that Tracker’s client base experienced a 12% increase in vehicle theft in 2022 compared to 2021 and a 14% increase in hijackings for the same period.
Tracker said that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape were three provinces reporting the most incidents, however, crime is increasing nationally.
Tracker shared tips on how to prevent vehicle theft:
- Double-check that your windows are closed and that the doors are locked before walking away from your parked car.
- Park in a well-lit area and if possible, an area with cameras monitoring the parking area and pedestrian activity around your vehicle.
- Use a steering wheel lock and install an immobiliser. There is merit in having an additional system installed, even if your car has one built in. An audible alarm system is a further criminal deterrent.
- Do not leave a spare key for your vehicle near your vehicle.
