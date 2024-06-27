Ballito Skate Jam Champion aims for hat trick title

Durban — After taking first place in both the 2021 and 2023 Ballito Pro Skate Jam, uMhlanga’s Kalvyn MacMillan returns and aims to win the title for the third time. The Ballito Pro Skate Jam will take place on Saturday, 29 June. Presented by Monster Energy & Volcom, the event forms part of the Ballito Pro Festival programme running in KwaDukuza from June 25 to July 8.

“Every year the contest keeps getting bigger and better with everyone improving and the level of skateboarding just keeps getting higher,” said MacMillan. MacMillan has competed in all three previous events, finishing 2nd in 2022. “Last year saw the most talent to date, with skaters coming in from all over - and this year is no different. More prize money always means more competition.” “For me, contests are not about winning but more about pushing each other out of our comfort zones and doing what we wouldn't normally do in a skate session. The crowd hype and support also feeds that energy and adrenaline, so these events are always a good time for me.”

He added that skaters have all grown up together and competed against one another for the last 20 years, although it is a competition they are supportive of one another on the day. They push each other past their limits. “It’s not a rivalry, it’s a brotherhood. That's skateboarding.” The KwaDukuza Municipality said they expect approximately 180 000 spectators throughout the 14 days of the festival. “The event creates enormous local economic development and tourism with an estimated return on investment of R40 million,” they said.

The skating starts at 12, where SA’s best skaters will compete for cash prizes in a groms division and best tricks categories, with the total prize purse being R28 000 and sponsored products. Durban band, Scrubs will provide entertainment, with the inclusion of a BMX Demo. They added that the Bowl is a community facility created for the local communities as part of a public private partnership with the municipality and local businesses. Spectators watching the Ballito Pro Skate Jam. Picture: Luke Patterson / Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill Markus Müseler from the event hosts, OSP Events Co. said: “The OSP events team is looking forward to returning to our 4th annual Skate Jam, as each year the contest steps up its level and this edition will be no different. We have an added prize purse attracting skaters from across South Africa with a live music element by the band Scrubs adding to our overall production plus including BMX into the mix to really extend the Action Sport offer to the Ballito community. This Bowl Jam is no doubt the best contest of its kind on the skate calendar, hosted in one of the most amazing winter venues! It’s just unbeaten.”

Paul Canning, O’Neill and Volcom Brand Director, said Volcom was thrilled to be part of the Ballito Pro Skate Jam once again. “The 4th edition of the Ballito Pro Skate Jam is set to be bigger than ever, and we’re calling on all skaters to enter this year and enjoy the platform to showcase their skills. We’re always overwhelmed by the support from the Ballito community and have included even more entertainment to attract even bigger crowds this year.” The 2024 Ballito Skate Jam presented by Monster Energy & Volcom is open to anyone who wants to enter on the day, free of charge.