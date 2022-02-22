Battered Madagascar braces for cyclone Emnati, the 4th so far this year

DURBAN - Tropical cyclone Emnati is expected to make landfall on the island of Madagascar on Tuesday evening. On Monday afternoon, Météo-France, national weather and climate service, said tropical cyclone Emnati was evolving in the north-west of the Mascarenes (archipelago in the Indian Ocean made up of three main islands: Reunion, Mauritius and Rodrigues) and is moving away from Reunion towards Madagascar.

“Pressure at the centre of the cyclone is estimated at 958hPa, with strongest gusts 195km/h. On a satellite image, cyclones are identified by their almost circular cloud rolling around a centre called an eye when it takes the form of a hole in the thick cloud mass,” Météo-France said. “Emnati should land on Madagascar on Tuesday evening, probably at the stadium of an intense tropical cyclone, thus presenting a real danger for the impact zone which is still uncertain but with maximum probability in the province of Fianarantsoa.” The path tropical cyclone Emnati is expected to take. Picture: Météo-France On Monday afternoon, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations’ authoritative voice on weather, climate and water, said Madagascar was still reeling from tropical cyclone Batsirai on February 5, 2022, and tropical cyclone Emnati was forecast to be similar in intensity and track when it hits the island on Tuesday as a dangerous category 3 or 4 storm.