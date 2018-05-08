Durban- The autopsy results for the adult female bottlenose dolphin that washed up on Wedge Beach in Durban has been completed.

Caryl Knox, uShaka Sea World and South African Marine and Biological Research (SAAMBR) veterinarian, said the autopsy was done successfully on Friday and some of the results were still being finalised.

Knox said the dolphin was in good health and measured 2.47meters.

"The dolphin suffered from a fractured rib on her left side. There was trauma on her left side. Her thorax was full of blood due to internal bleeding. She could have been in a fight with other dolphins and might have taken a hit to the side," she said.

Knox said samples from the dolphin's organs were taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. The results, which will be available in three weeks, would reveal more about the dolphin's health. The dolphin's weight was still to be determined.

"We estimate that she could be 20 years old. For an exact age we would have to extract a tooth and send it for analysis," Knox said.

Gabby Harris, a member of SAAMBR, said they received a call about a stranded dolphin and when they arrived at the beach on Thursday afternoon the dolphin was facing out to sea in shallow water and the sea tide was going out. Curious onlookers had gathered around it.

Daily News