Beachgoers urged to exercise caution after weekend of rescues, resuscitation and drowning incidents in KZN

Durban – A series of drownings on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast highlights the need for beachgoers to exercise caution. This was according to Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) after several incidents involving rescues, resuscitation, and unfortunate fatal drownings from Amanzimtoti to Park Rynie were reported over the weekend.

LSA voluntary president Dhaya Sewduth said the seasonal change to hot weather in KZN had resulted in an influx of bathers seeking recreational avenues along the coastline, resulting in swimming in unpatrolled, non-bathing beaches, which regrettably led to fatal drownings. On Sunday, there was a report of a fatal drowning at Preston Beach, near Park Rynie. On Saturday, lifeguards responded to alerts involving six people in distress. A young man from Doonside was washed out to sea and miraculously rescued a kilometre away by lifesavers who launched their rescue boat from Amanzimtoti.

In the other incident, two holidaymakers were washed out past the rocks at Baggies Beach and were fortunately rescued by lifesavers. The other incident involving a father and his two young sons ended in tragedy. They were swimming at a beach far from the designated bathing area in Amanzimtoti. Two fishermen reacted swiftly by casting their sinkers out to the breaker line and got their line to one of the children brought back to shore. However, after Amanzimtoti Beach manager Jace Govender swam out and rescued the father, another lifesaver, Gus Gulhus, swam desperately through the debris and logs in the murky ocean to locate the second child. A rescue boat from Amanzimtoti reached the scene, located the seven-year-old and brought him to shore. Despite lengthy attempts to resuscitate the child, it was too late.

On Friday evening, reports were received of an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Lovu River. SAPS Search and Rescue have been searching for her body, but at the time of LSA’s statement no further news had been received of the recovery. Police have been approached for comment. Govender appealed to the public, stating: “Although the lifeguard offices are well prepared for the upcoming holiday season, their resources can be stretched thin if bathers do not obey warnings to strictly stay within designated safe bathing areas. Beachgoers place themselves and others at risk if they swim at unpatrolled beaches.”

Sewduth said the LSA applauded the efforts of its lifeguards in rescuing so many bathers but strongly advised that such incidents could be avoided if bathers only frequented beaches that were designated swimming zones patrolled by lifesavers. He said children must be supervised at all times, and Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) advised that all parents download the WaterSmart Learning Hub via the QR code to teach themselves and their children about water safety and drowning prevention. LSA called on all media houses and institutions of teaching and learning to disseminate this free-to-use app and to spread this message across South Africa in the interest of saving lives.