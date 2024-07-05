Beanie project aims to ‘gift every vulnerable child a knitted beanie’

Durban — The SAPS will keep the vulnerable warm this winter through its “beanie” community initiative. The initiative, launched by Captain Louise le Roux from Brighton Beach SAPS, is for vulnerable children within the Brighton Beach policing precinct.

“Through a community-upliftment-driven initiative, my heart was to unite the aged, the youth, policing partners, businesses and educational sectors together in our community and make something wonderful happen. “My vision and wish was to gift every vulnerable child a knitted beanie, to keep them warm this cold winter. Our focus was to provide children from the age of birth to 6 years old,” Le Roux said. A “beanie” community initiative has been launched for vulnerable children within the Brighton Beach policing precinct. Picture: SAPS Through the initiative, aged persons and those proficient in knitting or crocheting were invited and challenged to use their skills to create beanies for vulnerable children as a labour of love.

Le Roux said the response towards the beanie outreach initiative was overwhelming, as the initiative drew support from neighbouring communities within the eThekwini District. Some beanies were purchased, and the majority were knitted and crocheted with gifted wool. Le Roux said over the weekend several informal settlements will be visited within the Brighton Beach policing precinct, reaching out to about 800 children.

A “beanie” community initiative has been launched for vulnerable children within the Brighton Beach policing precinct. Picture: SAPS Many stakeholders will be participating in the initiative, such as the executive members of the Provincial Community Policing Forum Board; the Provincial CPF Youth Desk; members from the military police; metropolitan police; Community Safety and Liaison; Safer Cities; Brighton Beach CPF; Youth Desk; Victim Friendly Centre; SAPS security industry partners; Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit (FCS); Social Crime Prevention and sector commanders. “Through cohesion initiatives like these communities and even unknown persons united and came together to create something that added significant value to the vulnerable children in the Brighton Beach community,” Le Roux said. This week, the Beanie Project team launched its first phase, starting at Wentworth Hospital.

Through the generosity of donors within multiple communities, the Wentworth Hospital was blessed with a consignment of 114 beanies for premature babies and newborn babies being treated and born at the Wentworth Hospital. Baby blankets were also given and gifts for staff. "It gives me great delight to know that many children in Brighton Beach and the Wentworth area will be kept warm this winter. This would not have been possible without all the mentioned role-players participating and contributing to this initiative. Together we certainly do achieve more," said Le Roux.