Become a successful influencer, says Sibu

Durban — According to Sibu Mabena, the founder and chief creative officer of Duma Collective, an event production and sponsorship acquisition agency, the prospect of becoming a financially successful influencer is achievable for anyone willing to invest effort. “Becoming a money-making influencer is within the realm of possibility for anyone who puts in the effort, creates a credible biography and brand identity of their own, quality content with excellent visuals and can prepare a professional pitch or proposal.”

She was speaking to an audience at the Momentum Science of Success Festival recently, where she shared tips on how to become a successful influencer and make extra money. The value of influencer marketing was a staggering $16.4 billion (about R310bn) in 2022, according to insurance company Momentum. Mabena said that the surge in influence wielded by social media personalities has become increasingly apparent with the expansion of digital platforms.

Despite this exponential growth, the pursuit of transforming into a monetarily successful content creator remains an elusive goal for many aspiring individuals. “Most brands prefer you to have a business, rather than a personal account profile, and make sure you have a professional email address. Research the brand you are pitching to and ensure that what you represent aligns with their messaging. “Make sure you set your rates and be realistic about expected engagement levels, impressions, click-throughs and ultimate conversion rates which will give the client the maximum return on their investment (ROI),” she said.

Mabena said that this will help one determine how much to charge to deliver a client’s brief. She said that the danger of not understanding the basics of how money moves, one will end up spending more money than you are making in order to do the work. Equally, learning how to calculate the applicable taxes and how to pay them over to the Receiver to remain compliant will help you stay out of trouble. Take care of the money so that the money can take care of you. "Make calculated decisions. Use data and information to help you make an informed decision. Also, don’t be scared to ask around for insights and advice,” she said.