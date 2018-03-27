Bianca Parsons was gunned down in Wentworth last month. Picture: Facebook

Durban - One of the two men arrested for the murder Bianca Parsons gunned down in front of her three-year-old child at petrol station said he was remorseful and did not mean to shoot her.

Darryl Morrison,33, from Wentworth told the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that he was sorry. He said that he had mistaken Parsons for another woman when the trigger was pulled.

He said the woman who was meant to have been killed that night and who happened to park next to Parsons had apparently been involved in the killing of a relative last year.

"I shot Bianca Parsons as I could not see her face. The reason I wanted to kill this person (who cannot be named) was that he killed my friend last year," he said in an affidavit read in court.

Morrison and Christopher Houston, 26, were arrested and charged with Parsons murder after they were linked through a CCTV camera footage taken from the garage.

In a dramatic moment in court, defense lawyer, Ridewaan Sayed produced a new affidavit in which Morrison said that Houston was not involved in the shooting.

He said his actions were not planned as he acted in the spur of the moment when he saw the person he thought had killed his friend last year.

He said he was "terribly remorseful."

He said he used his own unlicensed firearm to shoot Parsons from the back.

Parsons was killed on February 26, while parked at the Engine garage in Wentworth in the full view of her three year old daughter who was sitting at the back seat of her red VW Polo.

According to the state's case, Houston and Morrison were seen driving to the garage following a red Chery QQ3 which parked next to Parsons red VW Polo.

In the footage Parsons was seen driving to the garage with her husband. She stayed in the car while he went to buy something from the shop.

Houston and Morrison were parked nearby and Houston handed something that looked like a gun to Morrison.

They were seen walking to the garage and bought water and a pie and went outside the shop.

The footage outside showed Morrison walking to the red VW Polo and firing two shots at the woman inside.

Erugubathi Naidoo, the investigating office in the case had told the court that they believed that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity relating to last year's shooting outside a night club in Wentworth where a man who is Houston's relative was killed.

Naidoo could not continue his evidence under cross examination when he suffered a heart attack on the witness stand.

Naidoo is still recovering from home until May 4 and the state had asked for an adjournment, but was refused.

Sayed opposed the application saying the matter had been adjourned twice already for the same reasons.

Houston's bail application continues by way of Naidoo's affidavit.

