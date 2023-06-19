Big names gift local couple a posh wedding

Durban — It was all smiles when bride and groom Nkosinathi Hadebe and Zandile Cele officially joined forces at their wedding ceremony in KwaNdengezi on Saturday. This is after celebrities, public figures and brands in Durban came together to throw the couple their dream wedding.

Hadebe and Cele have been together for 23 years and have two children, but had not tied the knot due to financial constraints. It all came about when Hadebe contacted Jacinta Ngobese on Vuma FM weeks ago and spoke of his desire to marry his childhood sweetheart. Hadebe said he used his salary as a security guard to pay for what he could but had struggled to put money aside for a wedding.

Hadebe said he was grateful to be with his one true love and had been waiting for this day all his life. Groom Nkosinathi Hadebe and bride Zandile Cele accompanied by their bridesmaids and groomsmen before their wedding at KwaNdengezi sports grounds. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) “I had always wanted to get married and thought we would have gotten married when I was 20 if I had a chance to further my studies after high school. “I did not want her to leave me for someone else, seeing that I did not have the means to officially make her my wife.

“I have loved Zandile from the first time I saw her when we were much younger and it was always my dream to marry her. We have two children together and we want to live like a family. We’re excited that we got married and are grateful to everyone who has helped us have our dream wedding,” said Hadebe. Cele said seeing herself in a white wedding gown had always been her dream. “I have always wanted to look beautiful on my wedding day and I am happy that my wish finally came true. I am looking forward to a brighter future and spending my entire life with my husband,” said Cele.

Bishop Vusi Dube gives marriage advice to the newlyweds Nkosinathi Hadebe and Zandile Cele, at their matrimonial ceremony at Kwandengezi Sports grounds. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) Reverend Vusi Dube officiated at the wedding. Radio and TV personality Linda Sibiya, actress Brenda Mhlongo and social media influencer Nomalizwi Mhlongo were the MCs. Carol Mbele of Enhle Creatives, who supplied the wedding with two marquees, flooring, full event deco, flowers and lighting, said they were touched by the couple’s love story. “After listening to Hadebe’s story, we decided to assist where we could.”

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu offered to pay for the catering. Philanthropy and social media influencer BI Phakathi donated an undisclosed amount towards the lobola, while Lloyd Myeza of Myeza Traditional Chemist donated R10 000. Other people who donated include Billy Dlamini (wedding rings), Londiwe Lolo Shezi (wedding box), Tubuza Ka Dasile (tent and decoration), Yapha Mbambo (photos and video), Chef Samke (cooking), Chef We Lucky Mkhize (cake), Philisiwe Ngcobo (make-up), OkaMageba (sound system and performance) and Wiseman Mavundla Mkhize (a cow).