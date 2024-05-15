Durban — The Black Business Federation (BBF) has strongly condemned the killing of a private security guard at a construction site at the weekend. Thelbridge, the construction company which the guard, 33, was working for said about five armed men entered the site, disarmed three guards, and locked them in a room before ransacking the property. The company said the guards were tied up against chairs.

The victim and other security personnel were guarding the construction site as the SA National Road Agency (Sanral) repaired the M4 bridge in Ballito north of Durban that was damaged by the 2022 floods. The company owner, Sihle Buthelezi said on Tuesday that the deceased, who was also his relative, managed to release himself from the chair he was tied to, but was immediately shot dead by the criminals. Buthelezi said the killing was about a tender dispute rather than criminality. Buthelezi brought the victim in as an additional guard to assist him with employment since he was his relative.

“The BBF condemns this act of violence in the strongest possible terms. We stand in solidarity with the family of the victim and all those affected by this tragedy. Violence has no place in society and we call on law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. “As an organisation committed to the advancement of black businesses and the empowerment of our communities, we will fully co-operate with Sanral, the police, and all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of workers and residents in construction sites and all areas of development,” read the BBF statement. It also called on the community to unite in solidarity to condemn such acts of violence. It was believed the armed men were sent by the rival businesses that also bid for the tender but failed.