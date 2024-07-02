Black business offers support to new economic cluster ministers

The federation referred to the hopes it had expressed earlier for progressive individuals to be appointed to the critical portfolios from which small businesses got their support.

Durban – The Black Business Federation says it is ready to work with the newly appointed Cabinet ministers in the economic cluster.

It said it was encouraged that the people appointed to the economic cluster were progressive and had the capacity to deal with the task assigned to them.

“We are confident that they will do their work with dedication and as the federation we are availing ourselves to give the necessary support as and when the need arises. The Ministry of Rural Development and Land Reform is another critical portfolio and the minister appointed to that portfolio (Mzwanele Nyhontso) has a very difficult task ahead as the land question rests within his area of responsibility.

“We receive and give our support to the rest of the ministers assigned to the different portfolios and pledge our support for the president and his Cabinet as the actual work of the emancipation of the people of South Africa, particularly those that were previously disadvantaged, is about to start,” the federation said.