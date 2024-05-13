Durban — The Umzumbe community on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal benefited from the upcoming May 29 elections when Agriculture and Land Reforms Minister Thoko Didiza officially declared Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA) the owners of 61 sugar cane farms on Sunday. The CPA was handed its title deeds. Didiza reminded the local CPA that the country’s economy was in the land and encouraged them to use the land acquired to benefit the people.

Didiza called for unity among the association members irrespective of their political affiliations. She commended the trust for training the youth, especially in agriculture and farm management. Inkosi Bhekizizwe Luthuli of Mathulini Traditional Council spearheaded the land claim in 1998. Luthuli said he never thought he would be alive to receive a title deed. “It is a dream come true. The journey to here was never easy,” said Luthuli.

Luthuli said with the 61 farms, the association has increased its supply to Sezela Sugar Mill from 8 000 tons to 250 000 of sugar cane, which constitutes 15% of the overall supply the sugar mill gets per annum. With a ton costing R900, the association makes around R225 million a year. The association entered into a 9-year agreement with the previous farm owners to lease farms and share 50% of the profits. The association also owns a 15% stake in the Hibberdene Management Group, a company that represents previous landowners. Speaking on behalf of the previous owners, Errol Koekemoer said previous farmers worked well with the association. The settlement agreement was that the previous farmers pay a guaranteed 7% rent to the new owners irrespective of income derived, he said. The rent guarantee meant the new owners would not lose even during droughts.

“To ensure a sustainable, and expanding transition of agricultural enterprises from land owners to land beneficiaries, we committed to building a sincere long-term relationship with communities, meeting the criteria of fair beneficiaries to the claimant communities as well as skills transfer, education, and mentorship,” he said. The land covers 7 000 hectares. The CPA lodged its first claim in 1998, and in 2012, received its first land claim. The return of land was already benefiting over 100 beneficiaries who receive between R20 000 and R35 000 a year from the profit generated by the sale of sugar cane.