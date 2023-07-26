Blood-covered woman emerges from bush after alleged kidnapping, multiple stabbings and attempts to behead her

Durban — It has been alleged that a woman emerged from bushes two days after being kidnapped, stabbed multiple times and left for dead in Pietermaritzburg. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Alexandra Road police are investigating a case of attempted murder following an incident in which a 23-year-old woman was stabbed by unknown suspects on July 24 at Murray Road, Bisley, Pietermaritzburg.

“It is alleged that the victim was stabbed and sustained an open wound,” Ngcobo said. “No arrests have been made as yet.” According to an audio clip making rounds on social media, a man can be heard sharing information about a woman alleged to be missing from Imbali.

“The woman was found with stab wounds in the neck, gaping holes,” the man said. He said the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted. She said she was from Imbali, but did not describe where in the area she was from. “Even her face is damaged,” he said. “This is hurtful, hurtful.”

On Tuesday, Mi7 National Group spokesperson Colin David said that just after 2pm on Monday, its armed response and emergency medical services were dispatched to the Bisley area after reports that a young woman was found stabbed on Gladys Manzi Road. David said it is believed the woman stumbled out of the bushes adjacent to the road and approached men fixing a broken-down truck, asking for water. The men noticed she was covered in blood and had gaping wounds on her neck and face. They asked her to lie down and immediately notified the authorities.

David said Mi7 teams arrived shortly after local firefighters and found the woman in a critical condition, but still conscious. “According to her own statements – although she was extremely disorientated – she was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday by several men. It was unclear where she was kidnapped from, what vehicles were used in the kidnapping, and exactly how many suspects there were. She recalled being dragged into the bushes where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed several times before she was left for dead.” David said that the woman remained in the bushes for two days.

“It is unclear as to whether she was fully conscious or able to move for the duration. Medics found gaping wounds from shoulder to shoulder across the back of her neck, stab wounds to her face and the front of her neck, and deep wounds in her back. It appeared, from the wounds, that her attackers attempted to behead her.” He said that Mi7’s medics administered advanced life support interventions to stabilise her before she was taken to the hospital by another service provider. David added that the woman’s family were also notified.