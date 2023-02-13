Blue light robberies still the most common in fleet crime, says Tracker

Durban — ‘Blue-light robberies’ are still the most common modus operandi in fleet crime. That was according to Tracker which said that according to aggregated data recorded between 2017 and 2022, Tracker’s Vehicle Crime Index indicates a ramp-up in fleet crime annually during the months of October and November.

Tracker said that Gauteng is South Africa’s vehicle crime hot spot during this period, with an average of 57% of national fleet hijacking incidents during this period occurring in the province. It said that South Africa’s fleet crime “silly season” can be attributed to an increase in activity by businesses stocking up on inventory and a larger volume of deliveries during the likes of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the festive shopping frenzy. More fleet vehicles are hijacked than stolen during this time of year, with this trend remaining consistent over the last few years. When looking at national fleet hijacking and theft activations during the months of October and November, Tracker’s chief operations officer, Duma Ngcobo, explained that: “We saw in 2018, 53% of fleet activations reported during this time-frame were hijackings. In 2020, fleet hijackings during this period had increased to over 61% nationally. Forward a further two years and this trend continues, with 2022 reflecting that 64% of fleet activations during October and November related to hijacking.

“This can be attributed to opportunistic criminals taking advantage of the additional fleet activity during this key retail trading period before it significantly declines in December.” Ngcobo said that given the time of year, vehicles are targeted for their loads and for cash. Where the hijacked loads have been reported to Tracker, 81% of these were fast-moving consumable goods including alcohol, clothing, groceries, couriered parcels through online sales platforms, homeware and medication. To a lesser extent, but still noteworthy, were agri-loads including soil, timber and farming equipment. He said that during the “silly season” of 2022, Gauteng remained the busiest province in terms of activations, with noteworthy volumes across all weekdays, peaking Wednesdays and Fridays. Volumes of incidents reported to Tracker that prompt activation of recovery teams increase between the hours of 11am and 1pm, peaking around noon. Notable fleet hijacking volumes were also recorded in other areas including Mitchell’s Plain, Khayelitsha and Durban.

“The most common modus operandi continues to be what we call ‘blue-light robberies’ – when drivers are approached by suspects dressed in SAPS/metro police or other law-enforcement uniforms, who then rob and/or hijack the vehicle,” Ngcobo said. “This is followed by the ‘something is wrong’ tactic – in which suspects urge drivers to pull over to tend to a fictitious issue with their vehicle, and then use the opportunity to carry out a crime.” Ngcobo said that highways and their main arterial byways are the preferred target areas of criminal syndicates in Gauteng. The top five hot spots in order of activations include the N12, N1, N14, N3 and R28 (Randfontein Road).