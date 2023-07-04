Bodies of Mayville family members swept away by floods found in Phoenix mortuary

Durban — Two Mbhele family members from Cato Crest in Mayville swept away by water during last week’s heavy rains have been found in the Phoenix mortuary. It was the bodies of Nomfundo Mbhele, 28, and Sisanda Mbhele, 14. The only survivor, who was also in the room, was Pamela Majola, 10.

According to Sisanda’s mother, Thobile Mbhele, the victims were asleep on Tuesday when the heavy rains wreaked havoc. They woke up to find the house filled with water. “According to what I have heard, they were asleep. Then they were woken up by the water which flooded the room. They tried to open the door, which was locked, but they couldn’t. “The water then swept away the room with them inside. The survivor, the daughter of my late sister, said she was saved by a tree. She saw her mother and my son being swept away holding on to a fridge, trying to survive,” she said.

Nomfundo Mbhele, 28, was swept away by floods on Tuesday and her body was found in the Phoenix mortuary. Picture: Supplied Mbhele added that she was still finding it difficult to process the painful death of her family members. “I am in so much pain right now, finding it difficult to process it. As a mother, this is very difficult. My son just came here to enjoy the school holidays, then this just happened. I just feel bad. Maybe if my son didn’t come, he would have been alive as we speak,” she said. She said Nomfundo’s body was found on Saturday and Sisanda’s was found on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Siboniso Mngandi confirmed the death of the Mbhele family members as a result of the recent floods. He said the death toll has risen to eight. “The search and rescue operation is still continuing for the missing flood victims.”