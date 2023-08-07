Bodies of three men found with gunshot wounds near a riverbank

Durban — The bodies of three men were found near a riverbank after reports of a shooting in Phoenix. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Phoenix police are investigating three counts of murder after the bodies of three men were found near a riverbank which separates Brookdale and Amaoti on Friday afternoon.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival at the scene, three bodies were found with gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage, he said. Meanwhile, KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said KZN VIP responded to the end of Brookdale Drive following reports of a shooting.

“Upon the arrival of KZN VIP, it was established that a shoot-out between armed suspects and Phoenix SAPS members took place on the bridge leading into the Amaoti area. The SAPS members were in search of murder suspects when armed gunmen opened fire,” Naidoo said. Two suspects were shot and declared deceased on scene and one other suspect survived while SAPS members escaped with minor injuries, he said. Last week, IFP KZN spokesperson on community safety and liaison Blessed Gwala said the party believes that if KZN is going to address crime, laws require urgent reform, as lax regulations on ammunition contribute to SA’s gun violence epidemic.

Gwala was reacting to the discovery of an ammunition manufacturing machine seized from KwaMashu Hostel. He said the current national debate about gun violence is largely focused on firearms: Who should have them? What types of firearms should people be allowed to own? Where and how can firearms be carried? How should firearms be sold? “Certainly, these are all crucial questions that demand a sustained and serious analysis by policymakers at all levels of government.”