Body of KZN teen found with heart ripped out

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – HER heart was ripped out and parts of her digestive system were lying next to her when 19-year-old Snegugu Linda’s body was found on a pathway at Woody Glen, near Hammarsdale, yesterday morning. Snegugu’s mother, Londiwe Linda, 33, who was at the scene on Sunday, said there was little blood and Snegugu had a doek over her mouth. “She was thrown there. Nothing says she was killed there,” said Linda. “Snegugu was still young and had more to do in life than die like this. We want to know who did this.” Londiwe Linda said the last time she saw her daughter was two weeks ago, when she noticed a stab wound on her daughter’s hand.

Snegugu’s mother, Londiwe Linda, talking about her daughter. | BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)

Snegugu told her her boyfriend had stabbed her during an argument.

However, the next day Snegugu left before her mother had time to question her further.

Linda said Snegugu had told her she was pregnant.

Linda’s friend and relative, Mpume Miya, 39, said they were alerted by someone who knew Snegugu’s family that Snegugu had been murdered.

Miya said Snegugu lived at home with her family and had been expected to return home yesterday.

“During the week she tried calling her grandmother Duduzile Linda and later sent a message where she apologised for being naughty,” said Miya.

She said what had happened to Snegugu had made them sick.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mpumalanga police were investigating a case of murder.

Gwala said Snegugu was found with multiple stab wounds on her back and stomach.

She said the suspect and motive were still unknown.

Snegugu’s boyfriend, Sibusiso Hlela, 30, said he had last seen Snegugu on Saturday afternoon when she went to visit a friend.

Hlela had expected her back by 8pm. He said between 9pm and 5.30am he had searched for Snegugu in the area and also went to her friend’s house, where he was told Snegugu had left at 6pm.

At 5.30am, when he went to look outside, someone told him that his girlfriend had been stabbed Hlela said the wound on Snegugu’s hand was because she had hurt herself.

Daily News