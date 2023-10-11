Body of missing woman found with strangulation marks

Durban — The body of a woman who was reported missing at the end of September was found dead with strangulation marks earlier this week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that a case of murder has been opened for investigation by the SAPS in Msinsini.

“The body of the missing person was found in the bushes in the Nyavini area on Monday, October 9, 2023, by police and community members,” Gwala said. “The body had strangulation marks. “The deceased was identified at the scene by family members. No arrest has been made as yet. Police are searching for the suspects,” Gwala continued.

The victim, Banelile Mkhize, 20, of the Mabheleni area in Msinsini, an area west of Hibberdene, was last seen on September 30, 2023, wearing grey jeans, a grey jacket and a black shirt. Banelile Mkhize, 20, of the Mabheleni area in Msinsini, an area west of Hibberdene, was last seen on September 30, 2023. Picture: Supplied Dawn Gounden of Renegades Search & Rescue said that the public did not know that there was no waiting period to report a missing person and they were trying to create awareness around that issue. Gounden said that especially when it is unusual for someone to disappear or it is over a brief period of time, like with children, the elderly and people with mental and health issues, just go to the police station.

She said that with school-going children, it is also better to check with the child's friends and school before going to the police station. She added that when going to the police station or search and rescue organisations, take a recent and clear picture with you, not filtered pictures because that is when there are cases of mistaken identity.