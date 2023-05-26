Body of nurse found buried in shallow grave – guard held

Durban — The body of a nurse employed at Philanjalo Hospice, in the Tugela Ferry area of Msinga, was found buried in a shallow grave on the premises on Tuesday. Samkelisiwe Thobile Mchunu, 37, was reported missing by her family on April 22. Mchunu had worked at the hospice for almost two years, according to her aunt Jabulile Mchunu.

The family had last seen her leave for work. When she did not arrive home, the family conducted their own search in the area. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswe Ngcobo said the body of a 37-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found in a shallow grave at business premises. “A 47-year-old suspect, who was employed as a security guard at the same business premises, was arrested for the murder. The suspect was due to appear in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Thursday),” said Ngcobo.

Msinga police are investigating a case of murder. The case was adjourned until next week. “We are really hurt by her death. It is really painful. We spent a lot of money searching and trying to find her. “We are glad that at least we will be able to bury her. There is nothing we can do now”, said Jabulile Mchunu.

The family said the suspect, who cannot be named, was Samkelisiwe’s former lover. A relative of the deceased who could not be named said the suspect was caught after using the deceased’s card for withdrawals at a petrol garage. “The suspect is a security guard at Philanjalo Hospice. He was caught on Tuesday, he then directed the police officers to where he buried Samkelisiwe. He admitted that he killed and buried her. Her body was then exhumed,” said a relative.