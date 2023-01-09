Body parts of missing 7-yr-old KZN child located by police dogs

Durban — Body parts believed to belong to a child who was reported missing in KwaZulu-Natal were located by police dogs on Sunday afternoon. Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said that several days ago a seven-year-old was reported missing in the Stanger area, north of Durban.

Herbst said police responded to the incident but their actions did not yield any results at the time. "Earlier today (Sunday), a relative of the missing person allegedly received a SMS containing information on the location of the missing person's remains," Herbst said. He said that, along with SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, the Medi Response search and rescue division had attended to the said location.

"K9s Dante, Troy and Odi walked the area and were successful in locating several body parts suspected to belong to the missing youth. "Searches of the area continued to gather further evidence, and the matter will be handed over to local SAPS," Herbst said. Police have been approached for comment.

Earlier on Sunday, Medi Response responded to the scene of a drowning incident at Tinley Manor lagoon. A fisherman is believed to have drowned. Herbst said Medi Response was informed of the incident on Sunday morning and mobilised its search and rescue units.

“Crews launched search and rescue resources to try to locate the man, and after a short while his body was located and recovered,” Herbst said. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that IPSS Medical Search and Rescue teams, along with SAPS K9 units, recovered the body of a fisherman who had drowned in the Tinley Manor river mouth in the early hours of Sunday morning. He said the SAPS had been in attendance and would investigate further.