Body recovered in Duzi River

Durban — A body was recovered in the Duzi River; this was after was spotted afloat by a couple and local fishermen near Campsdrift. On Wednesday, Mi7 National Group said it received reports of the floating body.

“It is believed the body was spotted by a young couple on a picnic as well as local fishermen. Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services and Strategic Threat Response Units were immediately dispatched to the location.” Further to this, Mi7 said that the police's Search and Rescue and K9 Search and Rescue Units were also notified to assist with recovering the body. “Mi7 teams arrived to find the body of an unidentified adult floating in the river a few metres away from the embankment. The body was recovered, and the individual was declared deceased. At this stage, the gender of the deceased, as well as the cause of death, is unclear. Forensic teams are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.”

KwaZulu-Natal Police were yet to respond to a query sent to them about the recovery. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Medi Response Paramedics rescued two people following a swimming pool incident in Ballito. This had been after they responded to reports of swimmers in distress off Emberton Way.

“On arrival of Medi Response Rescue Swimmers and Advanced Life Support Paramedics, it was established that two children had experienced difficulty whilst swimming at sea. ‘’Fortunately, the two young swimmers had been retrieved from the sea by their father and a member of the public, with assistance from the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy. Thank you to the members of the public that assisted a family in distress, and congratulations to the NSRI for yet another successful rescue thanks to one of their well-placed Pink Rescue Buoys,” said Medi Response. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.