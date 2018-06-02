Durban - A Chatsworth family are reeling from shock after they were forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint by hijackers allegedly dressed as policemen.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant and his family members were seated in their silver Toyota Corolla along Silvermount Road on Sunday.

"They noticed an unknown vehicle drive pass them. The driver of the vehicle made a U-turn and stopped next to their vehicle. Four unknown suspects alighted from their vehicle pointed them with firearms and instructed them to get out of the vehicle," Zwane said.

A close source to the family and a member of the Moorton Neighbourhood Watch said two of the men were wearing police uniforms. Zwane did not confirm this.

A case of carjacking is being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS.

In May, Anton Chetty was shot dead in an alleged hijacking attempt. Chetty,27 was outside his friend Nolan Chetty,35, home on Silvermount Crescent. They were both seated in the car when a bakkie stopped behind them. They were not related but were friends. Anton also lived on the same road a few doors away.

Priscilla Chetty said her son Nolan got off to see who the occupants of the bakkie were. Before he could take a few steps men carrying guns rushed towards them. The men told Nolan to sit down on the floor and not to make a noise. He then heard two gunshots go off. He thought the men fired gunshots into the air. Chetty said it all happened so quickly.

The alleged hijackers fled without taking the car.

