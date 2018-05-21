Durban - Four robbers, two of them using police attire, held up Cherry Design jewellers at the Ballito Junction Mall on Monday.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, KZN police spokesperson said the store owner was accosted by two suspects clad in police uniform.

"The two suspects were joined by another three unidentified suspects. At gunpoint the suspects robbed him of cash, wrist watches and jewellery before fleeing the crime scene in their getaway vehicle,"Mbhele said.

Kyle Van Reenen, Marshall Security spokesperson, said four men carrying handguns stormed the jewellery store just after 6 pm on Monday.

"They assaulted a security officer before making off with expensive watches and jewellery. The men fled in an awaiting getaway vehicle parked outside the mall. There were no serious injuries sustained in the ordeal," he said.

A Daily News source said one of the men wore a full police uniform while another had on a police bullet-proof vest.

The North Coast Courier said three staff members and two customers, with their children, were in the store when the hold-up took place. When the Daily News contacted the store staff said they could not comment on the robbery because of the police investigation.

uMhlali SAPS are investigating a case of business robbery.

Daily News



