Bogus ‘MEC Duma’ asked for our virginity test results — scam victims

Durban — The person who faked KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma’s Facebook account demanded young girls to send him their virginity test results before employing them. This was revealed by two girls who coincidentally asked journalists at the Ingoma kaZwelonke event held at People's Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium, whether the MEC had arrived.

Suspecting that it was a scam, the Daily News probed further and the girls said the “MEC” promised them jobs as waitresses. They also said the “MEC” said he will pay them R1 500 but before that, he had asked them to send copies of their ID documents as well as their virginity test results because he would also link them with King Misuzulu’s maidens group. The women said the man who also spoke to their parents had asked them to come and meet him in Pietermaritzburg but fortunately, they did not go.

A screengrab of the conversation between the 'MEC Duma’ imposter and the victims. “We trusted the man and it never crossed our minds that he was scamming us. We were made to believe we were talking to MEC Duma but we are fortunate he did not ask for money and we believe he wanted to rape us,” said one girl. The real MEC who arrived later at the event was shocked to hear that the imposter continued to scam people using his name. He asked for the cellphone numbers the man was using so that he could pass it to the investigating officer dealing with the case he had opened last week. “I'm shocked that the man continues to scam people using my name despite me coming clear to distance myself from that account. I want to make a call again to people to be wary of this criminal using my name,” said Duma.