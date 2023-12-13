Bonus! Call out for bush snake with the possibility of a black mamba down a bank

Durban — Two snake rescuers walked away with a black mamba from a disposed couch after getting a call about a spotted bush snake with the possibility of a black mamba down a bank. Durban South Snake Rescue founder, Grant Cavanagh said that December 1 was an interesting day.

He had received a call for a spotted bush snake in the lower Umbilo area and also learned that there was a possible black mamba down a bank near the council flats in Bellair. Cavanagh said that he and fellow snake rescuer Nick Evans met on the scene and made their way down the extremely steep bank to an old couch which had been disposed of there. “We lifted the couch, looked underneath and saw nothing,” Cavanagh said.

“We then discovered there were two couches back to back but we couldn’t roll them over down the bank to see if there was anything inside so we decided to roll it up the bank to look inside the bottom of the couch, while I was holding the couch pushing it up the bank Nick looked inside the bottom of the couch and discovered a very large black mamba inside.” Cavanagh said Evans made the difficult catch of a large male black mamba which could have been living there for many years look easy. He said that after making their way up the bank, they posed for a few photographs and let the local crowd have a good look at the black mamba.

He added that after placing the mamba in a bucket, a second call came in for another mamba in Seaview, and they rushed to the area. “I caught a female black mamba with Nick watching over me,” Cavanagh said. He thanked Evans and said this did not happen to him often.