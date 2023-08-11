Botha appointed City of uMhlathuze’s deputy mayor

Durban — The City of uMhlathuze municipality has appointed the DA’s Christo Botha as the municipality’s deputy mayor after the position was left vacant following the resignation of EFF councillor Nkululeko Ngubane in January after the collapse of the IFP’s and EFF’s agreement. This comes after the two parties signed a service delivery pact in July, aimed at improving service delivery in municipalities under the control of either of the two within the KZN province.

The agreement between the IFP and the EFF collapsed after the IFP rejected an EFF request for the mayorship of uMhlathuze as part of a multiparty power-sharing agreement that involved the ANC. Addressing the media after the inauguration, IFP KZN provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli congratulated Botha, saying Botha’s appointment marked a moment of transition and collaboration. He said the strategic collaboration between both parties underscored the spirit of unity and dedication to serving the community above all else.

IFP KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli said the strategic collaboration between both parties underscored the spirit of unity and dedication to serving our community above all else. Picture: File “As the DA and the IFP, we are not only content but exceptionally pleased with the partnership that unites the IFP, DA, Freedom Front Plus, NFP, and ACDP in the administration of this municipality. It is a model which paves the way for future success in KwaZulu-Natal ... “Notably, the City of uMhlathuze is among the select few municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal that have consistently achieved clean audits. They proudly share this honour with only two others, the King Cetshwayo District Municipality and uKhahlamba. “This accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering commitment of mayor Xolani Ngwezi and his fellow colleagues,” Ntuli said.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers added that the DA was setting governance standards which they could all be proud of in the uMngeni Municipality under the leadership of mayor Chris Pappas, despite the ANC’s attempts to steal the municipality back through the back door by creating an unfeasible metro with Msunduzi. DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers congratulated Christo Botha on his appointment as the City of uMhlathuze deputy mayor. Picture: File “It is evident that the strategic collaboration between the DA and IFP is stirring waves of unease within the ANC leadership. “Our combined efforts pose a formidable threat that has ignited sleepless nights for the ANC. The ANC’s discomfort is palpable as the collaboration between the DA and IFP continues to flourish, demonstrating a working relationship founded on the goodwill of the people and a common goal of serving our nation.”

ANC Musa Regional Deputy Chairperson Phiwe Mhlongo said that the ANC was dismayed by Botha’s appointment as deputy mayor, while the EFF KZN leader Nkululeko Ngubane said the partnership was a reversal of liberation gains. “Putting a white, Afrikaner man such as Botha as the deputy mayor of a rural municipality, is a complete travesty to democracy.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.