Boxer Super Run: Chance for athletes to be the elite

Durban — The organisers of the Boxer Super Run are thrilled to reveal an unprecedented R142K prize purse for the inaugural event that is set to create a stir in Durban’s running community on Sunday, October 15. The race route is along Snell Parade via Lagoon Drive, Durban.

“We are excited to present a prize purse of R142K for the Elite Race at the first-ever Boxer Super Run,” says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports. Meyer said a prize pool of this magnitude set a new standard for 5km events, showcasing that the Boxer Super Run is far from the ordinary. Prize money will be allocated to the top 8 male and female finishers in the open category, with the winners each taking home a well-deserved R20K. The top 3 male and female finishers in the following age groups will also be rewarded for their efforts: junior, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+.

The 5km distance required a blend of speed, endurance and strategy, making it a compelling challenge for elites looking to showcase their athletic prowess, Meyer said. “When you couple this with an unparalleled prize purse that is truly worth contending for, you can look forward to witnessing a road-running showdown that demands attention and is guaranteed to be a spectator highlight. We can’t wait to see the best of the best in action at the Boxer Super Run,” Meyer said. “The path to becoming an elite athlete is anything but swift or effortless,” says Lee-Ann Pillay, Boxer Superstores head of department: marketing.

“It involves commitment, dedication and countless setbacks before ascending to the pinnacle. “We are proud to be able to reward the Boxer Super Run elite race entrants for their hard work and look forward to witnessing elite racing of the highest standard in Durban,” Pillay said. To view the Prize Purse Breakdown visit: https://www.stillwater - sports.com/event/the-boxer-superrun/