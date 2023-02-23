Boy, 10, hit by stray bullet during assassination of taxi boss outside a primary school

Durban — Verulam police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder after a man was shot dead in a hail of bullets and a 10-year-old pupil was caught in the crossfire. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjswa Ngcobo said that a 38-year-old man was shot dead by known people on Wednesday on Trevennen Road, Lotusville, in Verulam.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that the victim was travelling in his vehicle when unknown suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him on the head and body. A ten-year-old pupil was hit by a stray bullet on the arm and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Ngcobo said. It is alleged that the deceased, a taxi boss, was travelling in his vehicle when unknown suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him in the head and body. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that the deceased was a taxi owner. Balram said the incident happened outside Lotusville Primary School.

He said that the Rusa operations centre was inundated with calls from residents, witnesses and teachers reporting rapid gunfire. “Some callers informed the controller on duty that the gunfire was directed at a Toyota Hilux bakkie,” Balram said. It is alleged that the deceased, a taxi boss, was travelling in his vehicle when unknown suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him in the head and body. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa He said that reaction officers were dispatched and arrived on the scene at approximately 2.23pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Officers discovered a bullet-riddled silver Toyota Hilux stationary next to the entrance of the school. The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. He was declared deceased by medics. Approximately thirty 9mm and high-calibre cartridges from two different rifles were located around the deceased’s vehicle. The taxi owner’s 9mm pistol was located holstered in his waistband,” Balram said. He said the deceased was allegedly at the school to pick up his child. However, this could not be confirmed. Balram said that according to witnesses, the occupants of a silver Mercedes-Benz (registration unknown) were responsible for the murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that the deceased, a taxi boss, was travelling in his vehicle when unknown suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him on the head and body. A 10-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa He said that several scholars and parents waiting to pick up their children from school fled for cover during the shooting. “A 10-year-old grade 5 learner was struck by a stray bullet. Some pupils sustained bruises after falling. “A white Toyota Quantum crashed through the school fence during the shooting. The driver fled the scene on foot following the incident. Information received is that the taxi belonged to the deceased,” Balram said.