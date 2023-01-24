Boy, 11, bound with a scarf during home invasion

Durban — An 11-year-old boy who was home alone was bound with a scarf during a home invasion in Trenance Park on Monday afternoon. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the boy, who was home alone, was bound with a scarf during the home invasion on Oak Street in Trenance Park.

He said Rusa members were dispatched to the scene at approximately 5.26pm after being informed of the incident. An 11-year-old boy was bound during a home invasion in Trenance Park. Two TVs, bathroom taps and other household items were stolen. The suspects attempted to steal copper pipes, but were unable to remove them. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Balram said on arrival, reaction officers met the boy who explained that he was confronted by two men after he opened the security gate to go to a tuck shop. One of the robbers was armed with a cane knife. “The suspects bound his hands and legs with a scarf,” Balram said.

“They then ransacked the residence in search of valuables. Two TVs, bathroom taps and other household items were stolen. They attempted to steal copper pipes, but were unable to remove them. The suspects then fled into the dense bush at the rear of the property. “The victim managed to loosen his restraints and called out for assistance from neighbours who contacted Rusa for assistance,” Balram said. He added that the boy was not injured.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Verulam police are investigating a case of house robbery after two suspects, one armed with a bush knife, allegedly went into a house on Oak Street, Trenance Park in Verulam on Monday afternoon and tied up an 11-year-old boy before ransacking the house. He said no one was reported injured during the incident. Reacting to the incident, Gonum Rengasamy saluted Rusa, saying the company was truly God-sent angels.

