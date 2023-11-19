Boy, 16, shot dead in alleged drive-by shooting in Phoenix

Durban — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead while his cousin, 17, survived an alleged drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Friday night. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that on Friday, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a hail of bullets following a drive-by shooting in Waltham, Phoenix.

Naidoo said that KZN VIP members responded to the scene after receiving multiple distress calls from residents. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 16-year-old male was shot multiple times by unknown gunmen while he was walking home,” Naidoo said. “Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do and the victim was declared deceased.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting cannot be confirmed pending the police investigation, he said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Phoenix are investigating a case of murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Friday night. “It is reported that the victim was walking with his 17-year-old cousin along Waltham Road in Westham when a silver Renault Kwid drove past and opened fire at them.

“The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene while his cousin ran inside his yard for cover,” Netshiunda said. “The suspects are unknown and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.” Reacting to the incident, this is what people said on Facebook:

Jessica Shah said: “I am saddened to see this. This must not be swept under the carpet. Justice needs to be served. What has happened to this young man is unacceptable and before judging him always understand that if it happened to him, you or your child could be next ... Sympathies to the family for this young child. Always remember, innocent until proven guilty and never judge the next person. Look at the facts and evidence provided before making assumptions. It’s time that the community takes action to make a safer community for all.” Gugu Zulu said: “Is this place becoming like the Cape Flats? Very sad. Govt. leaders and parties fight for the death penalty.” Leighann Ghirao said: “It’s not about what he did or didn't do, it's about shooting a 16-year-old. What next, are we going to be afraid of even sending our kids out to the shop, even if he did do something wrong is murder the solution. What is our human race coming to?”