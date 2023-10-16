Boy accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil set to testify in trial

Durban — After the State had rested its case in the murder trial against a 16-year-old accused of stabbing and killing his fellow schoolmate, his defence would be calling him as well as his mother to lead evidence in its case. This was according to the accused’s lawyer Clinton Short, on Thursday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. The case was adjourned to Thursday.

In March last year, 15-year-old Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old Grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown. The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies where Jayden was in Grade 9. It’s alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight organised between Jayden and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor. The 16-year-old faces a charge of murder and the trial is being heard in camera.

“The accused and his mother will be called to highlight the bullying, the school staff being made aware of the planned schoolyard fight and the accused being tested in terms of the defence relied upon by him,” Short said on Sunday. When he cross-examined the State’s last witness, his mother intervened alleging that his questions were harsh on her son, Short added. “Given the number of case adjournments, the accused’s grandmother has experienced financial difficulty in servicing my fees since July, hence I appraised the court,” he said.

Jayden’s mother on Sunday said should Short withdraw as an attorney the accused would be allocated a Legal Aid representative. “Having to see my child’s alleged killer in court is still traumatising for me. This is compounded by the lack of forthcoming remorse in the 19 months that I have been coming to court.” Speaking on her healing process following the murder of her son, she said: “I’ve been getting a little relief from talking to other parents who have lost their children. People who have been through what I have understand more.”

Pretorius, who owns a tuckshop, said she became emotional when she went to restock at a store and employees asked where “Nkunzi Ebomvu” was. “Jayden was fluent in Zulu and Nkunzi Ebomvu was his Zulu nickname. My son always used to come with me when I went to restock, he was very well-liked and when I told them he had been murdered they (store employees) said they were all waiting for the day when we get justice for Jayden’s murder.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.