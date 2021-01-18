Boyfriend still on the run, three months after woman’s murder

DURBAN - IT will be three months since the boyfriend of mother of one, Nomcebo Magudulela, allegedly stabbed her to death and fled Section 1 of Lindelani in Stanger. According to the Magudulela family, the boyfriend was still at large and was reported to be living in another section of Lindelani, and he had made contact with the family in November saying he would pluck up the courage to hand himself over to police. In voice notes, that have been shared with the Daily News, the boyfriend apologises to the family, saying he remembered the day “it” happened, where Magudulela was crying for water and begging him not to leave her. In the voice notes, the alleged killer mentions Magudulela’s siblings by their names, saying how sorry he was, especially to her child. “It's true what they say that a guilty heart gets no rest, that’s me for what happened to Nomcebo. It broke me when I heard that she didn’t make it. How I long and wish for her presence, but I can’t ever have her again. But you will see, I will be brave and go to the police, and you will see me when I first appear in court,” he says.

However, according to Magudulela’s friend who lived in the area, the boyfriend had not handed himself to police and was seen at another section of the township where he now lived.

“He’s still around, he even comments on people’s status as well as mine on Facebook from time to time, showing that he still has not been arrested.” Magudulela’s sister, Sphe Nxele, said the family were disappointed that her sister’s alleged killer was still free while the family had to live with the fact that Nomcebo was gone forever.

Police yesterday could not confirm whether Magudulela’s alleged killer had been arrested or not, with spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele saying that they would do so today.

As Magudulela’s family yearn for justice another family in Nkandla have been waiting for two years to see the killer of their daughter finally nabbed by Nkandla police.

Mbele said that in this case, Bafisani Dlamini, 27, was shot dead in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“It is alleged that on January 1, 2018, at 1.30am, the deceased, Dlamini, of Ezindlozi area, Nkandla, was enjoying herself with other family members when she received a call from the father of her child, Muzi Zakhe Zuma. She went to meet Zuma and never returned.

“After a while her mother became concerned, she went to search for her daughter and was shocked to find Bafisani lying a few metres outside their yard with a gun shot wound on the left shoulder. A case of murder was opened at Nkandla police station.

“Since January 2018, Zuma has been on the run. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on May 23, 2018.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Ndlela, on 0722287582/ 035 833 0053 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

