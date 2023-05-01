Boy’s cries alert community to mom’s body smothering him

Durban — The cries alerted a community that his mother’s dead body was squashing him. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a woman’s lifeless body was smothering her 2-year-old son in Amaotana, Verulam, on Saturday.

Balram said that the boy was rescued by the community, while being suffocated by his mother’s lifeless body. He said Rusa received a call for help and on arrival, Rusa members were led to an informal home where they found the lifeless body of a 29-year-old woman. Balram said neighbours told them they heard the young child crying for some time, before they decided to investigate.

He said residents also told reaction officers that the woman was last seen on Friday night, drinking liquor with some members of the community. “Members of the community gathered outside the residence and attempted to get the attention of the child’s mother. After failing to do so, they forced their way into the house. “They discovered the child being smothered by his mother who was lying on top of him. The woman and the child were lying in faeces. They immediately removed the boy from under his mother’s body,” Balram said.

The circumstances leading to her death could not be immediately established, he said. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda: “Police in Verulam are investigating a case of inquest after the body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside a shack in the Jolwane area in Zwelisha on Saturday afternoon. “She was found lying on top of her child who was found crying. No foul play is suspected at this stage as the body was not found with any visible injuries.”