BP Express Chatsworth crowned KZN Bunny Chow champion

Durban – BP Express Chatsworth was crowned KwaZulu-Natal Bunny Chow champion over the weekend. The battle for the province’s most delicious bunny chow ended over the weekend with BP Express Chatsworth named the overall winner in the Coca-Cola Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge.

The top 10 Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge finalists were: The Curry O’s, Ramjathans Fast Foods, New Victory Foods, Green Chilli Fine Dining, Chilli Pot, Chetty’s Take Away, Café India Sea View, BarCode, BP Pick n Pay Express Arena Park, and BP Express Chatsworth. The finale was held at Blue Lagoon in Durban, where BP Express Chatsworth was awarded a store make-over to the value of R50 000. In second place was New Victory Food Phoenix Industrial Park, with Café India in Sea View landing in third position.

The battle for the province’s most delicious bunny chow ended over the weekend with BP Express Chatsworth named the overall winner in the Coca-Cola Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge. Picture: Supplied Now in its 15th year, the Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge broke the record with 13 547 votes submitted for this year’s competition. BP Express Chatsworth owner Gregory Naidoo said they started competing in the event in 2016 and they had to stop for a while because of the pandemic. But as soon as they were able to get back out there, he and the team entered the competition. “Winning the competition created somewhat of a buzz here at the shop. I think it’s also important because we compete against dining establishments and we are a garage. Food is not even our core business.

“I think we’ve worked really hard to maintain a high standard of customer service and hygiene and I think that is a big part of the business (food). I am really proud of us for winning this competition,” Naidoo said. Asked about BP Southern Africa appointing a new general manager of mobility and convenience, as his garage falls under that sector, and whether he thought his bunny chow could be an answer to their plans of expansion in the retail sector of their business, Naidoo said he could not comment for the entire business, but the food part of his service station performed quite well and he had noticed this from a business perspective. “So I do think there is potential for growth in all the BP service stations through the food business.”

The battle for the province’s most delicious bunny chow ended over the weekend with BP Express Chatsworth named the overall winner in the Coca-Cola Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge. Picture: Supplied Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) regional presence manager Deborah Nkanyani said that this year’s Bunny Chow Barometer finale was a hit. “The sun came out and so did the people! Our Top 10 contestants prepared great-tasting bunnies that our patrons got to enjoy with their families and friends over an ice-cold Coca-Cola,” Nkanyani said. “The atmosphere was filled with delicious curry aromas, music, laughter and family fun activities. Coca-Cola and meals truly bring communities together and we would like to thank everyone who attended and witnessed the crowning of our 2023 Bunny Chow Barometer Champion!”