Brahman Hills Experience: A truly magic time had by all

Durban — The Brahman Hills Experience was an extraordinary weekend in the heart of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands that took place from May 10 to 12. Well-known as a wedding destination of choice, the event showcased that the incredible 1 000-hectare Blue Crane Reserve property offers so much more than just beautiful venues for exchanging vows.

From the moment visitors drive through the gate, they are met with the warmest hospitality, but it’s the gardens that take the breath away. There is no doubt why they were named the Overseas Region Winner in the esteemed Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Partner Garden of the Year Competition. They are exquisite, with 26 garden rooms inviting you to meander through them all day. Curated garden walks were offered on Friday and Saturday and were led by legendary landscaper, Tim Steyn. The story behind the gardens was just as special as the gardens themselves.

The Brahman Hills garden. | Supplied Steyn said that when Covid-19 hit, the hospitality sector faced immense challenges, and Brahman Hills was no exception. Instead of laying off employees, the Brahman Hills leadership offered their staff 50% of their salary to help transform the gardens into a botanical marvel. Chefs, waitresses, housekeepers and managers worked side by side to dig, trenches, plant grass and lay rocks. In just eight months, the team turned the garden into the award-winning masterpiece you see today, a testament to what can be achieved through teamwork and resilience. Another highlight was the bee kraal; nestled in the gardens are 16 Zulu hut-shaped hives, which drew much attention and admiration from guests. The hives, handcrafted by clay and bead artists, are home to the industrious Brahman bees, who pollinate the lush gardens and produce organic honey used in the hotel’s kitchen.

And, the bee’s honey is not the only thing used in the hotel’s kitchen. Interestingly, most of the food served came from the property. Celebrity Chef Pete Goffe-Wood delighted guests with an unforgettable culinary experience. Organic produce and meat were expertly paired with incredible wines, including the acclaimed Mullineux wines featured on Saturday night. Orrin Cottle, the CEO of Brahman Hills, shared that they began their vegetable garden journey modestly in 2015, using recycled bricks and circular beds to cultivate their organically grown produce. Since then, their commitment has blossomed into an expansive vegetable and herb garden and a free-range, organic butchery, which feeds both guests and staff alike. Adding an extra thrill to the weekend were exhilarating helicopter flights, providing panoramic views. The Brahman Hills Experience was more than just a weekend away; it was a celebration of beauty, resilience and community, and those who attended created memories that will, no doubt, last a lifetime. If you haven’t done so, you need to put this on your list of properties to visit. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.