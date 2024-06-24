Bravery and vigilance results in arrest of two suspected stock thieves, cattle recovered

Durban — Two suspects were arrested over the weekend for stock theft in the Umzinyathi District, KwaZulu-Natal. The suspects, two men, aged 41 and 52, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen cattle by an Umzinyathi District office police official in the KwaSithole area, under the Dundee policing precinct.

SAPS Umzinyathi District spokesperson, Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana, said that on Saturday a brave and vigilant police officer driving from Dundee to Kranskop on the R33 Road noticed a bakkie pulling a trailer with four cattle inside. He then tactically approached the said bakkie to inspect the required documentation for transporting those cattle. Two men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen livestock after a police officer driving from Dundee to Kranskop on the R33 Road noticed a bakkie pulling a trailer with four cattle inside. Picture: SAPS Nkwanyana said the bakkie had two occupants, and the trailer had four cattle.

“While checking the documents he found that they were not completed as required and the brand marks were not clearly visible. The occupants further failed to give a proper explanation as to where they were taking these cattle.” Nkwanyana said the Glencoe Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit was activated for further investigation. “The lawful owner of the cattle from Dannhauser positively identified the said cattle, they were then handed back to the owner.

“The suspects were detained at the Dundee police station and they will appear in court soon,” Nkwanyana said. Umzinyathi District Commissioner, Major General Francis Slambert, congratulated the police official for his bravery and professionalism in conducting the arrest, as stock theft was one of the concerning crimes in the area. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, three foreign nationals from Lesotho, aged between 29 and 48, are expected to appear at the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on Monday, June 24, after their arrest for stock theft and Contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa. They were arrested at Mmamethlake on Friday morning by Mpumalanga police.

Three foreign nationals from Lesotho are expected to appear at the Mbibana Magistrate's Court after their arrest for stock theft and Contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa. Picture: SAPS Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said according to information, members of the police at Mmamethlake received information regarding a suspicious vehicle which was seen in the nearby bushes, pulling a trailer loaded with some cattle. He said the information was then, “operationalised by the members and it was not long before they spotted a suspicious white Isuzu bakkie with a trailer at a secluded place. The occupants of the bakkie fled upon noticing the police in an attempt to evade the arrest however, one of them was soon apprehended.” Mdhluli added: “The investigation by the police led to the arrest of two suspects later, though police are still in pursuit of other two suspects who allegedly work with the two suspects who have been arrested.

“For now, three male suspects were apprehended. During their arrest, the astute members discovered that the trailer was loaded with six cattle, and a car key was still in the ignition of the said bakkie.” Three foreign nationals from Lesotho are expected to appear at the Mbibana Magistrate's Court after their arrest for stock theft and Contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa. Picture: SAPS Police also recovered goat meat, and it is alleged that a goat was stolen and then slaughtered by the suspects. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the three foreign nationals were not in possession of valid documentation to be in South Africa hence they were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act; however on that part, the investigators are working in collaboration with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain their status in the country. It has also been discovered that the vehicle was not reported stolen,” Mdhluli said.