Breaking economic barriers in Pampierstad

TERRENA RATHANLALL In the small town of Pampierstad, Northern Cape, Lesego Mmusi is quietly redefining what it means to be an entrepreneur.

Her business, LSG Fresh Foods, started as a modest pizza takeaway and has evolved into a growing enterprise that offers daily cooked meals, platters and lunch boxes. But for Lesego, this is more than just feeding people - it’s about building a legacy and breaking the cycle of poverty in her family and community. Lesego's entrepreneurial journey began after 10 years in the corporate world, where she worked as an HR professional for Transnet. Despite her success, she felt a deep calling to bring change to her hometown of Pampierstad. “I wanted to give my community more dignity,” she explains.

Her decision to quit her job in early 2020 and pursue her dream wasn’t without risk, but it was driven by her desire to create something meaningful. “I had several business ideas, but the food business took priority,” Lesego says. With support from the Department of Economic Development, she set up LSG Fresh Foods in a container kitchen. She began offering a unique alternative to the typical fast food options in town.

“We wanted to offer busy professionals and families a quality, cooked meal without them having to spend hours in the kitchen.” LSG Fresh Foods, started as a modest pizza takeaway and has evolved into a growing enterprise that offers daily cooked meals, platters and lunch boxes. | Supplied Lesego's vision for LSG Fresh Foods goes beyond profit. At its core, her business is about uplifting her community and creating job opportunities. Currently, she employs four people and plans to grow further. The Northern Cape is one of South Africa’s least economically developed provinces, with high poverty levels - 63.4% of the Frances Baard District’s population lives below the poverty line. In such an environment, businesses like LSG Fresh provide much-needed employment and stimulate local economic growth.

Lesego’s passion for her community is reflected in how she runs her business. LSG Fresh Foods is about creating an experience for families and children in Pampierstad. “In this area, it's not common for children to sit down with their parents and have pizza and milkshake,” Lesego said. “I wanted to give them that experience.”

She is in the process of turning LSG Fresh Foods into a fully-fledged restaurant with a seating area, a car wash, and event-hosting capabilities. This move is aimed at fostering a community space where families can come together to enjoy good food and good company. Pampierstad, a township near Hartswater, has limited business opportunities, and Lesego is keen to change that narrative. “I chose to start my business here because I believe in the potential of our town,” she says.

Through LSG Fresh Foods, she’s not just serving food - she’s creating employment, inspiring other entrepreneurs, and building a sense of pride in her community. Lesego’s decision to offer something different from the usual fast food options like vetkoek and kota is part of her strategy to elevate local tastes and experiences. LSG Fresh Foods, started as a modest pizza takeaway and has evolved into a growing enterprise that offers daily cooked meals, platters and lunch boxes. | Supplied “We’ve been called the Woolworths of Pampierstad,” she laughs, noting that some locals find her offerings upscale but are coming around to the idea of having these services available in town.

Running a business is never easy, and Lesego is the first to admit that she’s faced her fair share of challenges. “We had to overcome the perception that we are too expensive because we offer something different,” she says. Additionally, operating in a small town means limited resources, but Lesego has relied on word of mouth, Facebook, and a WhatsApp group for marketing. These low-cost marketing tactics have proven effective in creating a loyal customer base.

Looking ahead, Lesego has big dreams for LSG Fresh Foods. “We’re not only going to end here,” she says confidently. Her goal is to eventually turn her business into a franchise, expanding beyond Pampierstad to serve other communities in South Africa.