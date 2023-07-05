Breakthrough arrest: Suspect nabbed for brutal murder of matric pupil killed on his way to winter classes

Durban – A suspect has been arrested and had his first court appearance for the murder of a matric pupil who was shot and killed while on his way to winter classes last month. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Wentworth police have arrested 18-year-old Dondre Addison for the murder of a 17-year-old teenager. The arrest follows an incident that occurred in Richard Winn Road in Wentworth on June 27.”

Ngcobo said that the deceased, Leyton Fynn, was on his way to attend winter holiday classes at his school when Addison shot him. “Wentworth detectives worked tirelessly and arrested Addison on July 1. He was charged with murder and appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on July 3,” Ngcobo said. “The suspect is remanded in custody and will appear in court again on July 7 (Friday) for a formal bail application.”

Fynn was described as a diligent and humble matric student whose life was cut short. IOL recently reported that Fynn, a matric pupil at Wentworth Secondary School, was shot and killed on June 27 while walking along Richard Winn Road on his way to Fairvale Secondary. According to an incident report, a suspect approached the teenager and fired several shots at him.

It is further alleged that an eyewitness saw the suspect flee through a pathway on Rooks Road in Wentworth. On Sunday, Fynn’s family led a peaceful march to raise awareness about the consequences of youth violence and demand justice for him. The march was expected to start at 42 Olive Grove and end at the Wentworth police station.