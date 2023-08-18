BRICS Summit: KZN to take advantage of investment opportunities

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal will take full advantage of business opportunities that will come with the BRICS Summit which begins next week. This was revealed by Thabane Zulu, the CEO of the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ), who delivered a welcoming message on behalf of the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma.

Zulu was speaking at the BRICS KZN Trade and Investment Seminar held at Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani Hotel in Durban, on Thursday. Zulu welcomed delegates from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and other countries who also attended the event. It was also attended by Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina. Zulu told the delegates that the provincial government was determined to take advantage of opportunities offered by being part of BRICS.

“I wish to remind the people of this country and the world that KZN hosted the BRICS Summit in 2013 and BRICS Business Council from July 22 to 23, 2018.” He said the MEC had stated that through the province’s entities Trade Investment KwaZulu-Natal, Dube Trade Port and Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone, a programme had been developed that will ensure “we present to the potential investors key areas that should be considered for investment”. “We strongly believe that KZN cannot prosper in isolation. We wish to state unequivocally that our long-term success lies in the integration of our economy with economies of the countries in the BRICS bloc,” said Zulu.

He said the provincial government had arranged for companies operating in the province and emerging entrepreneurs to be part of the seminar to establish links with their foreign counterparts. Delegates at BRICS Trade and Investment seminar that took place yesterday in Durban. l SUPPLIED The second leg of the seminar will be held at Richards Bay on Friday. Zulu said that the visit to the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone, which will take place on Friday, must be viewed within the context of the provincial government’s commitment to direct potential investors to all corners of the province, including rural and township areas.

He said the MEC had also reflected on the township economy. “As the province, we are interested to host our very own township economy in BRICS dialogue in the future in partnership with the Township Economic Commission of South Africa and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation BRICS Directorate.” He said, in this regard, the MEC believed that countries in the BRICS Bloc must collaborate to develop the townships and rural areas.

“He (Duma) has echoed the words of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, who pointed out recently that BRICS member countries have the capacity to leverage the combined resources, experiences and expertise to support each other in nurturing vibrant township economies.” Zulu urged delegates to come back to the province next month since it would be tourism month. He said that they would have the opportunity to visit game parks and World Heritage Sites.