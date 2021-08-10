Brothers stab woman to death over claims she practised witchcraft

DURBAN - TWO brothers are due to appear in Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court over the murder of a 51-year-old woman they allegedly suspected of practising witchcraft. It is alleged that Zishintshile Mthembu of Umdumezulu area was asleep with her children in their rondavel when the brothers entered it on Sunday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the two men, aged 26 and 36, allegedly accused the deceased of practising witchcraft.

“They grabbed her, pulled her outside the house and stabbed her several times. “The deceased’s daughter ran to their neighbours’ home for assistance. When she came back she found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on her body. She was certified dead at the scene,” said Mbele. A case of murder was opened at the Umbumbulu police station. The brothers were immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Lamontville where a woman was allegedly killed by police officers who were in the area to recover looted goods. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and Cele have appealed to residents to come forward with any information that might assist their investigations into the shooting. Zamekile Shangase, 33, was shot and killed two weeks ago, allegedly by the police. Shangase had allegedly gone outside her home when she heard people screaming. She was later found dead with a gunshot wound.

Shangase was raising her 6-year-old child and her late sister’s child. Her partner, Mongezi Ngwadla, told the Daily News he was struggling to explain to the children that she had died. Shangase’s cousin Thembakazi Shangase described her as a humble person with a big heart.

“She was the breadwinner. Both her parents were unemployed. Her father has physical disabilities. She owned a fruit and vegetable stall, which she used to support her parents,” Thembakazi said. Cele said members of the police were acting on information about stolen goods such as electronics, appliances, food and, more worryingly, stolen ammunition stored in some houses in the area.