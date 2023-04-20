Brothers to be sentenced for Phoenix police sergeant’s murder

Durban — The Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court found two brothers guilty, on Wednesday, on all counts in relation to the murder of a Phoenix police sergeant as well as the attempted murder of another sergeant also based in Phoenix. Nkosikhona and Kusakwendoda Luthuli were convicted of shooting and killing Sibongile Thelma Mbanjwa and attempting to murder her lover Sergeant W.S Dlungwana.

The brothers, convicted of murder, attempted murder, and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, will be sentenced on Thursday. The case was delayed in the Ntuzuma court because of a water supply issue to the courts on Wednesday. Mbanjwa was shot and killed in 2021 when she had been with her co-worker and lover Dlungwana in a parked vehicle on Ndwedwe Road in Verulam. The convicted murderers tried to rob Mbanjwa and Dlungwana who were parked off in their VW Polo on a side road.

On the day of the shooting the brothers arrived in another vehicle and parked a short distance from the VW Polo. The brothers, armed with guns, accosted Mbanjwa and Dlungwana. Dlungwana attempted to drive off trying to escape but the accused fired shots that killed Mbanjwa. The car came to a halt after crashing into a boulder.

Dlungwana managed to escape from the crashed car and hid in a sugar cane field, the accused tried to find him but could not. They then left the scene, leaving Mbanjwa dead in the car. Last year in October the trial against the brothers began where evidence was led, including statements they made confessing to the charges against them. After the brothers disputed their confession statements, the matter was forced to have a trial within a trial looking at the validity of these statements, however, the court ruled that the men's statements were found to be admissible and judgment was handed down on Wednesday.